Italian champions Juventus have completed the £67.5m signing of 19-year-old Dutch international defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.

De Ligt, who had also been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain, has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side.

Juventus said the fee was “payable in five financial years” with “additional costs of 10.5m euros (£9m)”.

De Ligt helped Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

He made his debut for the Amsterdam club in 2016 and became their youngest captain in March 2018.

De Ligt scored eight goals in 77 league appearances, winning the Dutch domestic league and cup double last season, as well as reaching a Europa League final in 2017.

He scored the winning goal against Juve to send Ajax through to the Champions League semi-finals last season, where they lost to Tottenham.

The defender made his debut for the Netherlands in March 2017, having started only two league games for Ajax at the time.

Elsewhere, England right-back Kieran Trippier has completed a £20m move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old, who joined Spurs from Burnley in June 2015 and played more than 100 times for the London club, has signed a three-year deal with the La Liga side.

He had admitted he was not sure he would see out his Spurs contract,which was due to expire in 2022.

Trippier is Atletico’s third major defensive signing of the summer.

Coach Diego Simeone has already recruited centre-back Felipe from Porto and left-back Renan Lodi from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, while Uruguay defender Diego Godin has moved to Inter Milan.

With Portugal striker Joao Felix brought in for £113m and midfielder Marcos Llorente arriving from city rivals Real for about £36m, Trippier’s arrival brings Atletico’s total transfer spend so far this summer to more than £170m.

The La Liga runners-up did, however, receive £107.7m from the sale of France striker Antoine Griezmann to champions Barcelona.

Trippier, whose last appearance for Tottenham was in the 2-0 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool in June, did not travel with the Spurs squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Fellow full-back Danny Rose also stayed at home after being granted time off “to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs”, along with Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.