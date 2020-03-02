Italian Guido Migliozzi to take part in Kenya Open 2020

Written By: Richard Munga
2019 Kenya Open Champion, Guido Migliozzi, leads a list of former champions who are expected to take part in this year’s Kenya Open Golf Championship, with The Kenya Open Golf Limited Monday confirming that preparations for the tournament are complete.

The tournament, which will be played under the prestigious European tour for the second year running, is set for the 12th – 15th of March, at the Karen Country club.

Besides Migliozzi, other star attractions in this year’s edition include 2018 champion, Lorenzo Gagli, 2017 winner Aaron Rai, as well as Sebastian Soderberg and Haydn Porteous who won the tournament in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

The Kenyan charge will be led by hard-hitting Dismas Indiza and Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige who are part of the eight Kenyan professionals who qualified through the just-concluded 2019/20 Safari Tour Golf Series.

Samuel Njoroge leads the list of five elite amateurs who were selected by the Kenya Golf Union to play at this year’s tournament.

