Italy applauds Morocco’s efforts in the Moroccan Sahara

Italy praised Morocco’s “serious and credible efforts” to resolve the Sahara conflict in the Action Plan for the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Italian Republic, signed on Wednesday in Rome.

According to the Action Plan, which was signed by Nasser Bourita, the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Expatriates, and Antonio Tajani, his Italian counterpart, “Italy commends the serious and credible efforts made by Morocco”, as reflected in Security Council Resolution 2654 of October 27, 2022.

In relation to the Moroccan autonomy proposal, Italy also reiterates “its support for the UN Secretary-General’s efforts to pursue the political process aimed at achieving a just, realistic, pragmatic, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution to the Sahara”The document emphasises the need for a compromise approach to the issue, in line with Resolution 2654.

It is stated in the same Action Plan that Italy “encourages all parties to pursue their commitment in a spirit of realism and compromise, within the framework of arrangements consistent with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

The action plan, which comes after the Joint Declaration signed in Rabat on November 1, 2019, is a practical application of the multifaceted Strategic Partnership between Morocco and Italy, a partnership geared towards ongoing communication and effective, mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

On Wednesday, July 5, Nasser Bourita, the minister of foreign affairs, African cooperation, and Moroccan expatriates, travelled to Italy on business.