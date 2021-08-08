Italy-based Kenyan singer enters the music scene

by Christine Olubayi

Queen MJ is a singer setting foot in Italy.

Queen MJ is her name and she is new to the music scene. Queen MJ just released a love ballad titled ‘You Are Mine’ that has been inspired by her own personal love life. The song is reminiscent of how MJ met the love of her life years ago.

‘You Are mine’ is available on all digital platforms with the promise of a music video soon. The song follows the release of ‘High Up’ which is a fun jam about making it in life.

As to her future music plans, Queen MJ plans to release an album by the end of the year. She currently has 10 songs up on YouTube, and actually owns a recording studio and Deejaying academy. She also has philanthropy endeavours.

  

Latest posts

Ayra Starr releases her coming of age album

Christine Olubayi

Collaborative playlists are helping people stay connected in the pandemic

Christine Olubayi

Chiki Kuruka talks love, dance, and fitness

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More