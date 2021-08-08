Italy-based Kenyan singer enters the music scene

Queen MJ is a singer setting foot in Italy.

Queen MJ is her name and she is new to the music scene. Queen MJ just released a love ballad titled ‘You Are Mine’ that has been inspired by her own personal love life. The song is reminiscent of how MJ met the love of her life years ago.

‘You Are mine’ is available on all digital platforms with the promise of a music video soon. The song follows the release of ‘High Up’ which is a fun jam about making it in life.

As to her future music plans, Queen MJ plans to release an album by the end of the year. She currently has 10 songs up on YouTube, and actually owns a recording studio and Deejaying academy. She also has philanthropy endeavours.