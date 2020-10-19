Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge

He added: “The most effective measures remain the basic precautions: mask, distance and hand hygiene. We must pay attention to situations where we let our guard down – with relatives and friends. In these situations, the maximum precaution is required.”

What are the other Italian measures?

Changes in schooling mainly affect older pupils in high schools. Starting times will be later and more distance-learning will be encouraged

Bars and restaurants to close at midnight, but after 18:00 only table service will be allowed. The maximum in a group will be six

Local conferences and festivals are suspended

Amateur contact sports must stop

Gyms and swimming pools will have to adapt to new protocols within seven days

How is Europe coping with a surge in cases?

A number of nations have strengthened their approach to coronavirus as the so-called “second wave” of infections continues to increase. Also Read Kenya records 685 Covid-19 cases as second wave looms

France saw a record number of new cases on Saturday at 32,427 and there was close to another 30,000 on Sunday.

However, the rise in confirmed cases in Europe has to be set against the vastly increased testing that is now taking place compared to the first big wave back in March.

Nine major French cities, including the capital Paris, are under a 21:00 to 06:00 curfew for at least a month. Anyone out then must have a valid reason or could be fined €135 ($158; £123).

From Monday, all bars and restaurants in Belgium will be closed for four weeks, and a curfew will be in force from 00:00-05:00. with the sale of alcohol banned afer 20:00.

“I am fully aware that those measures are very, very severe,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “The coming weeks will be very difficult but we must take those measures to avoid the worse.”

Switzerland on Sunday reacted to a sharp increase in infections by making the wearing of face-coverings in indoor public spaces compulsory from Monday. Gatherings of more than 15 people in public are also banned. Also Read Wildlife conservancies to benefit from Ksh 100M donation

The Czech Republic said on Sunday it would wait two weeks before deciding on whether a full lockdown was needed. The country currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Europe and has closed most of the hospitality sector and moved schools to distance-learning.

Ireland is set to announce tighter restrictions on Monday. A minister said a localised policy had not been sufficient and implied the cabinet was looking at a “level four” approach that would close all non-essential businesses.

Germany hit a daily record of new infections on Saturday and Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to stay at home and avoid travel where possible.