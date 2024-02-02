It’s all systems go for 3rd Sirikwa Classic Cross Country in Lobo

A total of 594 athletes will compete during the 3rd Sirikwa Classic Cross Country set for Lobo Village in Eldoret on Saturday, February 3rd.

Addressing the media on Friday during a pre-event conference, event director Barnaba Korir said all preparations are complete, with a few amendments to the course from last year’s.

“We have held two successful events and we have tried to make this year’s edition better.

15 countries will be represented in tomorrow’s event, and a total of 29 foreign athletes will participate.

Besides that, we have removed the mud jumps and instead introduced artificially made hills so as not to endanger our athletes.” Said Korir

The day’s event will start at 9 a.m. with the 2km kids athletics followed by masters.

The main program or professional athletes will kick off with the selection of the 2km women mixed relay and the mixed relay for men in the early afternoon.

International events will get underway at 1 p.m. with the 6km under 20 women, followed by the 8km under 20 men 30 minutes later, with the 10km senior women up next at 2 p.m. and concluding with the 10km senior men at 3 p.m.

World 10,000-meter silver medalist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu will participate in the event for the first time, hoping eying good performance.

“This is my first time participating at Sirikwa Cross Country, and as the season goes on, we are hopeful it will be productive.

In running, there is no magic; you have to work hard for what you want at the Olympics. I am not scared of competition; you get what you worked for, and I will be there for competition.” said Simiu

World Road running silver medalist Lillian Kassait said she will be battling a star-studded field, but she is ready for the challenge.

“For me, I will be testing my training and seeing what I need to correct before heading for the World Cross Country.

It will serve as a buildup for 10,000m. Tomorrow will be tough, but may the best athlete win.” Kassait said

Norway national champion Hanne Maridal is among the 29 foreign athletes lined up to compete on Saturday.

“I will be testing my training and seeing what I need to correct before heading for the World Cross Country. It will serve as a buildup for 10,000m. I will be moving up from 5,000 meters at the Olympics. Tomorrow will be tough, but may the best athlete win,said Hanne.

Senior government officials led by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Eng.Peter Tum, will grace the event, representing Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who is out of the country.

SC laborer Simon Chelugui is expected to be the chief guest.

The Lobo Course is made up of a 2-kilometer loop with artificial obstacles, including hills.