It’s all systems go for CBC roll out in Grade 4 as schools re-open

The roll-out of Competency-Based-Curriculum (CBC) in Grade four has taken off well without reported hitches with over 99 percent of schools across the country having received the requisite books, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

Magoha, however, said that a few schools are yet to receive the books but will start using them on tomorrow upon their arrival today.

He said that delay in the distribution of books in far-flung areas such as Turkana was occasioned by a heavy downpour.

For incoming standard one pupils, Magoha said that although the government may have produced books, more could be produced if more than the expected pupils enroll for learning.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS who had earlier been frustrated by disorganization at Mutomo Primary School where text books had been stored instead of being distributed to pupils was however impressed by the articulation of the CBC subjects by teachers at Gatundu Primary School.

Grade four pupils will be expected to cover Maths, English, Science, Kiswahili, Home Science and Physical Health.

Magoha said that enough teachers have been trained in readiness for rollout adding that there was no reverse gear in implementation of the same.

Last month, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) managed to train 106,320 teachers including 7,000 Speacial Needs Education teachers and 18,000 from private schools.

Speaking when he made impromptu visits at Mutomo, Gatundu and Kimunyu Primary Schools in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, the CS warned teachers against turning children away due to unpaid school fees, lunch money or even uniform.

He said that all children should be allowed to remain in class as arrangements are made to secure the school requirements.

He noted that not every parent may be able to afford the extra things demanded by various schools and going even further, not every child can afford school uniform immediately.

To ensure the right capitation is disbursed to various learners, the CS urged teachers to make proper use of National Education Management Information System (Nemis) and in absence of birth certificates; teachers should alternatively use index numbers to provide actual numbers of learners.

For primary schools, Magoha said that the government will require a few days to be sure of the pupils numbers before disbursement of capitation.

He made the remarks even as re-opening of schools happened with many institutions registering high number of learners resuming studies.

Magoha said that although learning in schools has started, the government has a huge task to do in renovation of many dilapidated schools across the country and purchase new learning infrastructures such as chairs and desks.