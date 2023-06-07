It’s all systems go for KSF Kiambu Minnows Championship

Crawford International School will host the second edition of the Kenya Swimming Federation Kiambu County Minnows Swimming Championship scheduled for Saturday 10th June, 2023.

The championships – coming at the back of the previous minnows competition held at Braeburn School last March – will also round up as the last event of the season, with next term’s events penciled to resume in August this year.

“Don’t miss out on the thrilling KSF- Kiambu County Minnows Swimming Championships scheduled this Saturday 10th,” an invite from KSF – Kiambu County administration read.

“The gala will be taking place at Crawford’s magnificent and sparkling blue heated pool. Join us and be a part of this super exciting event and end the swimming season in style!” the statement added

In what is geared up to be a special event, one school – ACK Thika Memorial Church School is expected to make their debut appearance in the championships having acquired new membership under the Kenya Swimming Federation – Kiambu County.

The school has in recent months also invested in a new standard sized swimming pool.

The upcoming minnows will be 9 and Under, and will involve over 15 schools around the region.

In the March Minnows event, Aga Khan Academy topped the combined team-scores with a points total of 484.50, ahead of Super Marlins Swim Club and Potterhouse School who recorded 405.50 and 313 points respectively.

KSF- Kiambu is also expected to hold their Annual General Meeting in July where new sponsors for the next season are set to be announced. Zetech University has been the main sponsor of this season.

To add on that, the first gala of next season will be managed with a new-tech timing devices dubbed the Colorado System 7 – part of an investment made by KSF – Kiambu to ensure comprehensive training, timing, scoring, and display solutions for all swimming competitions.