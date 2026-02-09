It’s all systems go for the 5th Sirikwa World Cross Country

Preparations for the fifth edition of the annual Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country tour are complete ahead of this Saturday’s showdown in Lobo Village, Eldoret.

The gold tour meet in the World Athletics Calendar, the only one in Africa, has attracted over 1900 athletes from different nationalities.

The Meet Director, Barnaba Korir, is confident that they will deliver a world-class meet.

“From the beginning, our vision was to create an event that meets international standards while also giving young athletes a platform to be discovered and nurtured,” said Korir. “As organisers, we are optimistic and ready to host a world-class competition.”

According to Korir, the event has already proven its value as a launching pad for future stars who have gone ahead to impress at various events across the globe.

“We have seen athletes come through this race at a young age and go on to represent Kenya on the global stage, and that tells us we are on the right path in nurturing talent from the grassroots,” noted Korir.

As the competition heads into its fifth edition, Korir believes consistency and quality have been key to its success.

“Reaching a fifth edition is not easy. It takes commitment, support from stakeholders, and trust from athletes whereby each year, we raise the bar to ensure the course, organisation, and athlete welfare meet global expectations,” he added.

The head of technical, Ibrahim Hussein, said that they are in the final stages of making sure the race is comfortable for both the athletes and the fans who will be following the action live at the venue.

“Cross country is meant to be an exciting event, and this year we also want to make it even better, and we are at an advanced stage on finalising the course, which we must make sure is safe for competition. I’m delighted because as a director of this place, we are once again hosting a world event, which is an honour,” said Hussein.

Defending champions in the 10 km races Daniel Ebenyo Simiu and Agnes Jebet Ngétich will light up the day as they face stiff competition from their local rivals as well as from across the borders.

Other categories will be the 6km and 8km for junior women and men under 20 years and the 2km loop for both men and women.