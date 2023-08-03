It’s all systems go for the national school games in Kakamega

Kakamega County is expected to host this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association national schools ball games scheduled for August 8-13.

The five-day sporting extravaganza will being together various schools to compete in various disciplines including soccer, volleyball, rugby, handball, tennis, hockey, among others.

The event will be staged at the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega High, St. Ignatius Mukumu Boys, St. Peter’s Seminary-Mukumu, Kakamega Approved School and Masinde Muliro University.

“We expect all the participating teams on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 after which they will train in their various spaces and acquaint themselves with the local environment.The referees charged with officiating the various matches would, meanwhile, undergo training from Saturday August 5 to Monday August 7.

“The teams will take a rest on Monday August 7 as we prepare for the official kickoff the following day,” said KSSSA Western Region General-Secretary Quinto Omusugu

Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa has lauded the organisers of the showpiece for prioritizing the region as the host venue saying they have prepared sufficiently to stage a great tourney in compliance with laid down rules and regulations.

“This event is essential for the prosperity of our county because it will spur growth. I thus ensure the total safety of the organizers.We are a peaceful and hospitable people, and I am confident that the participants will enjoy their time here.” he noted

In football which attracts huge following in an area considered home of talents,Nyanza region representatives Agoro Sare from Homa Bay County are in Pool “A” with hosts Shanderema Secondary School, Kirangari High School from Central region and North Eastern’s Bute Boys High School.

Pool “B” has five-time champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale from Rift Valley, Dagoretti High School (Nairobi), Matiliku Boys Secondary School (Eastern) and Serani Secondary School from Coast.

Koyonzo High School Rugby Team who reclaimed the Western Region Rugby 7 title after defeating Vihiga High School 17-7 in the finals played at the Bull Ring in Kakamega are optimistic of replicating last year’s glittering performance.

“We are champions again. Kuddos to the boys for showing character. Despite qualifying for the regionals with two games to spare, the boys never backed down as our goal was to win the championship which will go along way to motivate us ahead of the next stage,” said Koyonzo Stormers head coach Elly Okwemba