It’s all systems go for Waziri Nakhumicha Super Cup finals

Preparations are complete ahead of the grand finale for the fourth edition of Waziri Nakhumicha Super Cup finals scheduled for December 29 at Kimwondo Primary School in Matumbei ward, Entebbes Constituency in Tranz Nzoia County.

The tournament culmination will see Namwichula FC square it out with Talanta FC in a thrilling fixture which has attracted big attention with several scouts expected to attend the festive season affair.

According to Tournament Director Dennis Syambi,the purpose of running the football extravaganza is to give youth a platform showcase their prowess besides keeping them busy in an effort aimed at helping them stay away from reckless behavioural activities.

“Football teaches children the value of hard work, discipline, and dedication, as they work to improve their skills and performance on the pitch.This initiative has been running and this is the fourth year since its inception. The tournament has witnessed tremendous development as it has impacted positively to the wellbeing of young people not only in Entebbes but also across the whole County. The upcoming finals will be mouth-watering and I urge all local football fans in the region to show up in large numbers and come watch what promises to be an interesting tussle between the two great sides.Tournament sponsor CS Nakhumicha S. Wafula who has been passionate about youth empowerment will be present accompanied by other government dignitaries to watch the game” said Syambi nicknamed Simba ya Matisi.

Prior the finals,Namwichula FC saw off 11 Brothers while Talanta FC eliminated Nalulingo FC to set up a final of the competition which has been running from November having attracted a total of 18 teams.

Among those expected to grace the event are Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards Chief Executive Officer Albert Wesonga who says he is looking forward to a great match.

“I’m familiar with all football activities played around Kitale and its environs and for sure they never disappoint. Last year during such a time I was in Kiminini with my team AFC Leopards for a series of friendlies courtesy of area MP Kakai Bisau and everything lived up to the billing so I hope this one too will not be an exception. The good CS for Health means well especially over her UHC agenda and support for local football.She attended last year’s finals and I’m looking forward meeting her to renew conversation with her regarding insurance policy of our players who find it hard to accomplish their football dreams incase of horrendous injuries which can completely paralyse their career” noted Wesonga

Tranz Nzoia County is known for football boasting of producing this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national football title winners St Anthony’s Boys Kitale, popularly known as Solidarity Boys as well as 10 times KSSSA national girls champions Wiyeta Girls.

Budding sensational striker Adrian Kibet who featured prominently for Kenya’s Junior Stars during the just concluded CECAFA Under-18 tournament is a product of Peter Mayoyo coached side. He is currently based in Spain attached to Nastic Sports Academy

Last month, CS Nakhumicha was among the guests that graced Tranz Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang Foundation Super League Finals where she reiterated her commitment of supporting talent growth among the youth through various avenues including sports.