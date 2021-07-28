‘It’s safe’ – President Samia tells Tanzanians as she gets covid vaccine

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared Wednesday that the covid vaccine is a ‘public health protection.’

Addressing the nation after she publicly received her first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Samia told a skeptical Tanzanian population that the vaccine is safe to take, assuring them that she wouldn’t willingly put their lives in danger.

“I am a mother of four children, a grandmother, a wife and I am the President and Commander in Chief of Tanzanian armed forces,” she said while reiterating that she voluntarily availed herself for vaccination.

She said her administration has set a goal of over 35 million covid-19 vaccinations, which is about 60 percent of the Tanzanian population.

The first batch of vaccines to be delivered to her country totals over one million doses donated by the US government through the COVAX facility. And President Samia says her administration has procured additional vaccines, promising everything it takes to secure the lives of her citizens.

“We are making every effort to ensure that those volunteering are vaccinated,” she said

Her health Minister Dr. Dorothy Gwajima also weighed in, assuring Tanzanians that the vaccine is the right ‘modern weapon to confront the disease’ that has so far claimed thousands of lives globally.

On his part, the country’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said he agreed to the jab to demonstrate to the nation that the government did not procure the vaccine that could destroy lives.