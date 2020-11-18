Make room for more African original stories thanks to Realness Institute and Netflix.

Over the past year, there has been a clear appetite for fresh African content to star on global streaming platforms. Netflix has recently enjoyed much success with its first two African original series: Queen Sono and Blood & Water.

Realness Institute has announced its partnership with global streaming service Netflix to create an Episodic Content Development Lab for writers in Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria. The Writer’s Lab submission will go live at the end of November on realness.institute/episodic-lab and will be open to writers from Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria with Film and TV experience in any genre (fictional or factual) or language.

This partnership will result in 6 writers selected to work on projects that will be developed and commissioned by Netflix. The selected writers will be paid a stipend of USD 2000 per month and will be expected to be available full time for a period of 3 months, between June and September 2010.

Kenya’s Dorothy Ghettuba is Netflix’s lead for African Original Series. She says of the partnership, “At Netflix, we believe that great stories come from anywhere and can be loved everywhere. We strongly believe that Africa has a wealth of untold stories,” adding, “As we grow our slate of Originals in Africa, partnerships with organizations like Realness will help us achieve our goal of investing in writers who will bring diverse genres of authentic, local stories that cater for every mood and will ensure our members see their lives reflected on screen.”

More information on the Episodic Lab, eligibility criteria and submission process will be released on realness.institute/episodic-lab on 30th November.

