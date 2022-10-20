It’s time to deliver, DP Gachagua tells elected leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged elected leaders in the just concluded elections to prove their worth by delivering on their pledges.

While addressing Kenyans during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday, DP Gachagua urged the leaders to work together in order to improve the standards of living for all.

“Mr. President I also wish to congratulate all the elected leaders in the just concluded elections and remind them that it is time to deliver; we cannot afford to waste a single minute. We know Kenyans are suffering. No more talk. It is work. Tuchape Kazi sawasawa,” said DP Gachagua.

He also thanked Kenyans in general for exercising their constitutional right to vote; but more importantly for upholding peace before and after election.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua – "I congratulate Kenyans for exercising their right to vote and more importantly upholding peace before, during and after the elections." ^DO#MashujaaDay2022 #TheGreatKBC pic.twitter.com/SjDzYwj7by — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) October 20, 2022

“Kenya is a mature democracy and indeed our great nation is back as an island of peace. Irrespective of our political differences, it is time to work and deliver,” he added.

“We Are All Kenyans. This Is Our Nation, We are Rising Together. This is the freedom our forefathers fought for. This is the freedom Kenyans voted for. No room for pain and suffering,” said the Deputy President.

In his speech, Gachagua assured President William Ruto of his unprecedented support round the clock in delivering to the people of the Republic of Kenya.

He called upon all Kenyans to each make a contribution every day, in a simple or small way that matters.

“As they say in Kiswahili, “Umoja Ni Nguvu”! That is the Philosophy of HARAMBEE,” he said.