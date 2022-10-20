It’s time to deliver, DP Gachagua tells elected leaders

ByMuraya Kamunde
Tags

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged elected leaders in the just concluded elections to prove their worth by delivering on their pledges.

While addressing Kenyans during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday, DP Gachagua urged the leaders to work together in order to improve the standards of living for all.

“Mr. President I also wish to congratulate all the elected leaders in the just concluded elections and remind them that it is time to deliver; we cannot afford to waste a single minute. We know Kenyans are suffering. No more talk. It is work. Tuchape Kazi sawasawa,” said DP Gachagua.

He also thanked Kenyans in general for exercising their constitutional right to vote; but more importantly for upholding peace before and after election.

“Kenya is a mature democracy and indeed our great nation is back as an island of peace. Irrespective of our political differences, it is time to work and deliver,” he added.

“We Are All Kenyans. This Is Our Nation, We are Rising Together. This is the freedom our forefathers fought for.  This is the freedom Kenyans voted for. No room for pain and suffering,” said the Deputy President.

In his speech, Gachagua assured President William Ruto of his unprecedented support round the clock in delivering to the people of the Republic of Kenya.

He called upon all Kenyans to each make a contribution every day, in a simple or small way that matters.

“As they say in Kiswahili, “Umoja Ni Nguvu”! That is the Philosophy of HARAMBEE,” he said.

  

Latest posts

Police officers guilty of extra-judicial murder will be prosecuted

Hunja Macharia

Ruto sets an ambitious 30pc target for forest cover by 2032

Prudence Wanza

Lawyer Miguna Miguna back in the Country after 4yrs in exile

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: