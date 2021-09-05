It’s Tunisia against Ivory Coast in FIBA AfroBasket finals

The two former African champions will battle it out for the crown of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 on Sunday at Kigali Arena.

Cote d’Ivoire reached the Grande Finale for the first time since 2009 when they finished second after falling short to Angola.

Tunisia, on the other hand, reached the most important game of AfroBasket for the second straight time after clinching their second title at home four years ago when they outplayed then-defending champions Nigeria.

Both teams made it to the Championship Game undefeated in five games each.

Tunisia beat Cape Verde 75-65 to reach the Final, while Cote d’Ivoire followed suit with the exact same score, beating Senegal 75-65.

The stress was all over the place during the last game of the day! Relive the games' highlights of the 2nd semi-finals! 🇨🇮🆚🇸🇳#AfroBasket #Celebrate60 pic.twitter.com/enBMIDmuyR — FIBA AfroBasket (@AfroBasket) September 4, 2021

The last time these two faced off at official competition, Tunisia ousted Cote d’Ivoire 60-57 in the Semi-Finals of the 2011 edition of AfroBasket in Antananarivo, Madagascar, in a tournament where Tunisia clinched their first-ever AfroBasket title.

Cote d’Ivoire head coach Ignacio Lezcano has acknowledged the uphill task that his team faces: “I know they are the favorites. We have played them twice during the preparations and they killed us on those games,” the Spaniard explained.

Cote d’Ivoire have two AfroBasket titles in 1981 and 1985.

Tunisia have lifted the trophy of FIBA Africa’s flagship tournament in 2011 and 2017 and will be attempting to become the first national team to win back-to-back AfroBaskets since Angola in 2009.

Senegal will face off against Cape Verde in Sunday’s Third-Game game.