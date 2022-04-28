It’s Wanyonyi versus Havi in Westlands as former launches bid for 3rd term

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has thanked his supporters for believing in him and for their support in his bid to be the Nairobi Governor.

Wanyonyi says he will however defend his seat on an ODM ticket and under the Azimio La Umjoa Alliance after he was prevailed to withdraw from the Gubernatorial contest in favour of Polycarp Igathe.

“My leadership journey has always been about serving the people. I look forward to serving the people of Westlands for the third term,” He said in a message on his social media account.

Wanyonyi seems to have settled on his new adventure quite well and a courtesy call from the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe Thursday afternoon further ascertains there is no bad blood between the two.

Igathe who will be the Jubilee party flag bearer will be deputised by former MP Phillip Kaloki and will face UDA candidate Johnson Sakaja.

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has also withdrawn from the race and voiced her support for Igathe after the two held a meeting Wednesday evening to deliberate on the same.

I have decided to shelve my gubernatorial bid for Nairobi County in favor of Polycarp Igathe. Let us all support Igathe. Campaign tutaingia mashinani pamoja, tutalala mashinani pamoja. — Gov. Anne Kananu (@HEAnneKananu) April 28, 2022

Kananu said she will now focus on mobilizing support for Igathe with the stage set for a bruising contest between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.