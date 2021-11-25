ITTF: Kenya’s Mudibo re-elected to international federation

Kenya Table Tennis Association, KTTA, president Andrew Mudibo has been re-elected to the Board of Directors, BOD, of the International Table Tennis Federation, ITTF.

He was elected during the sports body’s hybrid Annual General Meeting in Houston, America on Wednesday.

Mudibo becomes the only current Sports Kenyan Administrator, holding high positions in both the Continental and World body at the same time.

In September Mudibo was elected the Deputy President of Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), in charge of development.

During the international elections Mrs Jane Pinto, the former President of KTTA, was appointed as the first female life honorary member of the ITTF.

She becomes the first woman to have been awarded this position making history in the process. At the ITTF AGM, Swedens Petra Sorling was elected unopposed as the new President of ITTF thereby creating history as the first female leader to head the international body.