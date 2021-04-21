Ivory Coast drawn in group of death at the Tokyo Olympics

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Africa footballing giants Ivory Coast have been pooled  in Group D in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where they will face defending Champions Brazil, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In the recently released fixtures, most of the African representatives have been drawn against tough opponents with Egypt in Group C also facing Spain, Argentina and Australia.

Also Read  European Super League; house of cards as football wins

South Africa have will play against Japan, Mexico and defending World Cup champions France.

The Olympics has always been a fertile breeding ground for many an upcoming stars and this one promises to be an even better one, especially with the World Cup around the corner in 2022.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Group A

Also Read  Volleyball:Stern quarter final test await GSU and KPA in Africa Club Championship

Japan

Also Read  Wisdom Naya family appeals for help

South Africa

Mexico

France

 

Group B

New Zealand

South Korea

Honduras

Romania

 

Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

 

Group D

Germany

Brazil

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Clifford Rianga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR