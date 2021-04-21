Ivory Coast drawn in group of death at the Tokyo Olympics

Africa footballing giants Ivory Coast have been pooled in Group D in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where they will face defending Champions Brazil, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

In the recently released fixtures, most of the African representatives have been drawn against tough opponents with Egypt in Group C also facing Spain, Argentina and Australia.

South Africa have will play against Japan, Mexico and defending World Cup champions France.

The Olympics has always been a fertile breeding ground for many an upcoming stars and this one promises to be an even better one, especially with the World Cup around the corner in 2022.

Group A

Japan

South Africa

Mexico

France

Group B

New Zealand

South Korea

Honduras

Romania

Group C

Egypt

Spain

Argentina

Australia

Group D

Germany

Brazil

Ivory Coast

Saudi Arabia

