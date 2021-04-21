Ivory Coast drawn in group of death at the Tokyo Olympics

Africa footballing giants Ivory Coast have been pooled in Group D in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where they will face defending Champions Brazil, Germany and Saudi Arabia.
In the recently released fixtures, most of the African representatives have been drawn against tough opponents with Egypt in Group C also facing Spain, Argentina and Australia.
South Africa have will play against Japan, Mexico and defending World Cup champions France.
The Olympics has always been a fertile breeding ground for many an upcoming stars and this one promises to be an even better one, especially with the World Cup around the corner in 2022.
Group A
Japan
South Africa
Mexico
France
Group B
New Zealand
South Korea
Honduras
Romania
Group C
Egypt
Spain
Argentina
Australia
Group D
Germany
Brazil
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia