Ivory products worth Ksh 10 million seized in Kajiado

Police officers in Kajiado County have seized Ivory products worth over Ksh 10 million and arrested one person transporting ivory ornaments.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Denis Maheli Alima was nabbed by a team comprising of the Kenya Wildlife Service officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations seized Ivory products along the Isinya-Kajiado highway.

“Following intelligence leads, a multi-agency team comprised of DCI detectives and KWS officers arrested 33-year-old Denis Maheli Alima, for being in possession of processed Ivory worth over Ksh. 10 million,” said the DCI.

“The motorcycle, registration number KMEW 993N and ivory ornaments were confiscated and kept as exhibits. Search for another suspect who was to receive the consignment is still ongoing.”

KWS Director in charge of Kajiado County Lamuarte Leng’uro said the arrest signified the presence of a rampant black market involving elephant trophies in Kajiado.

Kajiado County Criminal Investigative Officer (CCIO) Isaac Meme said the suspects have been exporting the finished products to China, Bangkok and Vietnam.

He added that detectives are moving in earnest to arrest the two notorious civil servants said to be the racket masterminds.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Last week, two male suspected poachers were nabbed by detectives in possession of ivory valued at Ksh 500,000 at Kitengela town as police officers intercepted more than 300 kilograms of wild meat in a separate incident in Enkorika, Mashuru Sub-County.