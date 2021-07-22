Ivy Wangeci murder case adjourned until December 15, main suspect seeks bail

The hearing of a case in which a man is accused of killing Moi University student Ivy Wangeci was on Thursday adjourned until December 15.

The trial took a break after the Prosecution sought to introduce some documents which were not in the custody of the defendant.

“Trial is not by ambush, by the time you come to court you have to present all the documents you are relying on,” lawyer of the accused, Vincent Githaika said

The adjournment comes at a time three more witnesses came to the fore to give testimony over the murder of medical student in her sixth and final year in school.

Appearing in an Eldoret Court, the witnesses, who sought for anonymity including Ivy’s classmate, and two guards at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), gave their account of events on April 9, 2019 when Ivy was hacked to death.

Eight witnesses have already testified out of the total 19.

The fourth witness failed to take to the stand after the defense lawyer objected the filling of documents that had Cybercrime evidence and mobile phone screenshots based on communication between the deceased and the suspect on the grounds that they had not been served in time.

The hearing of the case is expected to resume on 15th December with eleven more witness set to testify before the case is concluded.

But before then, the court will have ruled on whether to grant bail to Naftali Kinuthia, the main suspect in the killing of Wangeci. This determination will be delivered on 23rd September 2021.

Through his lawyer, Kinuthia has for the third has asked the court to release him on bail on grounds that he was not a flight risk as previously described by the prosecution.

Githaika maintained that his client has every right to be released on bail having demonstrated cooperation with the prosecution since his arrest in his 2019.

Ivy’s family lawyer Kiroko ndegwa however maintains that Kinuthia is a flight risk and would immediately go missing were his bail plea to be granted