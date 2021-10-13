J Balvin and Mr. Eazi are Maandy Kabaya’s newest fans

J Balvin and Mr Eazi shared a video jamming Maandy’s ‘Hivi na Hivo’.

Kenyan rapper Maandy Kabaya is over the moon after discovering that J Balvin and Mr. Eazi are fans of her music. J Balvin, the Colombian singer and rapper also known as the prince of Raggaeton, is Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning. Mr Eazi is internationally acclaimed and the pioneer of Banku music. Maandy discovered that the two musicians were paying attention to her when they shared a video on Instagram, bumping to her music.

The particular song Eazi and Balvin were jamming to is ‘Hivi na Hivo’ which just dropped three weeks ago. The song is part of Kabaya’s forth-coming album ‘Frisky’, which is set to be released this month. In the video she reposted on her IG page, J Balvin are clearly enjoying the song and J Balvin even says “The best song so far!” An elated Maandy captioned the post with:

“Wueh !! I CANT believe this!!!!!!!

@jbalvin and @mreazi are bumping my music !!!

Lakini Kabaya gang si mnajua vile si hufanya 😎😎 sijashtuka sana pia ,!! 😂😎🔥🔥”

Hivi na Hivo currently has 248,000 views on YouTube.