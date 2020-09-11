J1 League: Olunga bags  MVP Award for the month of August

Harambee Stars and Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael Olunga has been named the Japanese Premier league, J1, League player of the month of August.

Olunga has been in the form of his life scoring 15 goals in 15 games he has played for Reysol this season.

Reysol are ranked 5th on the 18team standings, 15 points off leaders Kawasaki.

Olunga who missed Kashiwa Raysols previous 2 matches returned mid week to fire them to a 3-0 win against Gamba Osaka scoring a goal to steer clear top of the scorers chat, 6 better than his closest rival for the golden boot award Kashima Antlers’ Everaldo.

“It’s humbling to be named the Meiji Yasuda Konami August 2020 MVP,” Olunga wrote on his official Facebook account.

“Firstly to thank God for His unending grace. Secondly, My teammates, coaching staff, subordinate staff, and fans for their support. Thanks, and to many more. Inshallah. God Above All.”

Olunga is expected to lead Reysol this Sunday away to 15th placed Segan Tosu in their 16th j1 league action.

Olunga capped 40 times by the national soccer Team Harambee Stars moved to Kashiwa Reysol in 2018 after a season long loan deal in Spanish La Liga at Girona Fc.

