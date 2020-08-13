“Afrika Disco” is a song off Jack Rooster’s 11-track debut album Nyumba

Jack Rooster has released “Afrika Disco”— a new music video and the third single off his Nyumba album (released late 2019), featuring the sultry vocals of rising star, Khuhani. The upbeat club banger is very reminiscent of a time before the pandemic when gathering and dancing weren’t frowned upon. The video is also a nod to the uniqueness and vibrancy of African club culture.

Speaking about the video the DJ had this to say, “Through the music video of “Afrika Disco,” we relive the moments we’ve had and look forward to those yet to come.”

The video features shots from performances from Nairobi’s vibrant music scene and teleports you onto an Afrikan dance floor, a place where freedom of expression reigns supreme.

Jack’s debut 11-track album is one of the many albums that are available for purchase under KSh. 1,000. The album is a blend of different genres from House, Hip Hop and R&B among other Kenyan classic genres. Jack delivers a stellar project that truly and authentically reflects the Kenyan spirit, vibe and uniqueness. The album, mixed and mastered by Musyoka of Decimal Records, includes collaborations with The Decimators, Kevin Grands, Nuru and Terrianne Iraki.

You can stream the album here.

