Jackson Musomba and team win KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos

Jackson Musomba, Simon Kimatu, Ben Mumo and Francis Mbithi returned a combined score of 115 points to be crowned the overall team winners of the 14th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos County.

The team comprising Joseph Malatu, Francis Musembi, Kyalo Munyao, and Engineer Okemwa returned 110 points to finish second in the golf tourney that brought together 144 players.

The two teams join 12 other teams that have already qualified for the grand finale event scheduled for next month at the Karen Country Club.

“I had an amazing four-ball who were key to our victory today. Teamwork, Hard work, and a bit of luck were the key ingredients to our success. I thank the KCB fraternity for organizing this amazing golf tournament and we look forward to the grand finale event in Karen. We hope to bring the victory back to Machakos,” reckoned Jackson Musomba.

Handicap 54 Lady Golfer Jemima Samuel carded an excellent score of 45 stableford points to be named the overall winner of the day at the 9-hole golf course.

Playing off handicap 38, Anthony Gitu carded 42 stableford points to clinch the men’s winner award while handicap 38 golfer Felistus Mativo claimed the lady winner award after carding 41 points.

Ibrahim Lande, a seasoned golfer who plays off handicap 14 won the staff winner category with 38 points while Nicholas Okello (27) came in second with 37 stableford points.

Handicap 19 Lazarus Kemei carded 38 points to win the guest winner award while Jackson Musomba claimed the nearest to the pin award.