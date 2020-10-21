Jacob ‘Ghost’Mulei unveiled as New Harambee Stars Coach

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulei has been appointed the new national soccer team head coach Harambee Stars on a 3 year contract.

Mulei who last coached Kenya in 2004 takes over from Francis Kimanzi who along with his assistant Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno exited their roles Tuesday.

Mulei expressed his optimism of leading Kenya to the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of nations finals saying:

‘’after seeing that the working conditions are favorable, I decided to give it a shot. it’s a difficult task ahead looking at the two important games against Comoros that are ahead, however I believe that with the team that I saw against Zambia ,the team that has played the first two games there’s a heavy possibility we can qualify for the afcon finals again, however the immediate task at hand is to lead Kenya against Comoros it’s a difficult match but I think if we can manage to win at home then it will be a good beginning’’,Mulei said.

Football Kenya federation chairman Nick Mwendwa reckoned that the hiring of the new coach will help Kenya actively hunt for a place in the 2021 afcon finals and at least qualify for the knock out phase of the 2022 Qatar World cup qualifiers

‘’Today we start laying down the framework of starting the ways of how to compete against Mali, Uganda and Rwanda from June next year but before that is to compete against Comoros next month on 11th and 15th November and then play against Togo away in March and Egypt in Kenya in march as well. So today I bring you Jacob Mulei who is a household name in Kenya once again to spur our team and energize our team hunting for qualification’’, Mwendwa said.

Kenya faces Comoros next month in a back to back 2021Afcon qualifier.