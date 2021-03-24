Jacob Mulee confident of beating Egypt in AFCON qualifier

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee is confident of a positive result against the Pharaohs of Egypt in tomorrow’s AFCON qualifier match.

The tactician believes he has the right blend of players and that morale is high in the camp to deliver a win against the table toppers who boast of Liverpool’s danger man Mohamed Salah, Arsenal’s Mohamed El Neny and Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Trezeguet.

“We know very well we’ve never beaten Egypt but there’s always a dream about the first time in everything in life, we are dreaming and hoping that we can upset the formbook.”

Captain Michael Olunga is also optimistic of a positive result and has vowed that the team shall give their all in the pitch: “Every call up to the national team is a responsibility to the country. As players we will give a good fight.”

The match shall be played tomorrow March 25th as from 7pm EAT, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

