Jacob Mulee names provisional squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

National soccer team head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has named a 28 man provisional squad ahead of the forthcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

The 28 local based players are expected to head into training camp Monday next week.

Among the players who earned their maiden call ups to the national team are: KCB goalkeeper Joseph Okoth, AFC Leopards midfielder Collins Shichenje, and KCB’s Nahashon Alembi.

Wazito midfielder Kevin Kimani makes a return to the national team while Tusdker’s on form forward Henry Meja, who featured for the U20 Rising Stars at the CECAFA U20 Championships last year, also gets the nod.

Kenya will play Egypt at home on March 22, 2021, and Togo, away, on March 30, 2021, in the final group G matches of the Africa Cup of nations qualifiers.

Kenya is ranked third in Group G with three points from four matches. Egypt and Comoros lead the group on eight points each.

Two group winners from each of the 12 groups will advance to the finals of the 24 team tournament set for January 2022 in Cameroon.

Stars will also take part in the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers kicking off in June and November.

Kenya is in pool E alongside east African neighbors Uganda ,Rwanda and Mali.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)

