Jacob Onkeo sworn is as new Clerk of Kisii County Assembly

The Kisii County Assembly has officially appointed Jacob Onkeo as the new County Clerk.

Onkeo is the successor to James Nyaga, who was impeached and has been acting in a hip place since last year.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Speaker’s boardroom, was attended by key county leaders, including Speaker Dr. Philip Nyanumba, majority leader Henry Moracha, minority leader Denis Ombacha, and members of the county assembly.

Dr. Nyanumba, the Assembly speaker, congratulated Oneko and emphasized the significance of effective administration in the legislative process.

“We believe Mr. Onkeo’s experience and dedication will streamline our legislative work and foster transparency,” the speaker stated.

Moracha praised Onkeo for his dedication to public service, while Ombacha urged unity and cooperation in advancing the county’s legislative agenda.

After taking the oath, Onkeo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the Assembly’s operations.

“I am deeply honored to take on this role, and commit to serving the people of Kisii with integrity and diligence. Together, we will ensure that the Assembly functions optimally, benefit our citizens,” he said.

Onkeo emphasized the importance of fostering a collaborative environment within the assembly and the need for teamwork among all members to achieve common goals.

Lastly, the swearing in marks a new chapter for the Kisii county assembly, with many hopeful that Onkeo’s leadership will bring positive changes and improved service delivery in the legislative processes.