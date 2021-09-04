Jadi, Drake and Kanye West top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Lie” by Kizz Daniel.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Jadi and King Kaka who released a political commentary about police brutality in their new single “Tena” which dropped earlier this week. Today, we also celebrate Nikita Kering’ who just became the first East African artist to be featured on Apple music’s Africa Rising playlist.

Internationally, it’s been a good week for fans on Hip-Hop as Kanye West dropped his much-anticipated album, Donda, which went on to break Spotify’s streaming records. Later, Drake followed suit by dropping his album, Certified Lover Boy, just in time to compete with West’s Donda.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

King Kaka feat Jadi – Tena

Adekunle Gold feat Davido – High

Drake feat Future, Young Thug – Way too sexy

Killy feat Harmonize – Ni Wewe

Migos – How we coming

Drake feat Lil Baby – Girls want girls

Drake feat Travis Scott – Fair Trade

Kizz Daniel – Lie

Kanye West – Come to life

Kanye West – Jesus Lord