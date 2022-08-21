Jahazi Press to award fellowships to East African writers

Applications are open until September 17th.

International Literary Seminars (ILS) in collaboration with Jahazi Press is awarding full fellowships to three talented, emerging East African writers. The fellowships will cover tuition, travel and accommodation for the three recipients. These merit-based fellowships are designed for upcoming writers who are looking to grow their writing skills with the guidance of an experienced ILS faculty and a community of peer writers.

Fellows will benefit from the opportunity to work with distinguished faculty with extensive careers in writing and editing including Yvonne Owuor, Billy Kahora, Deborah Treisman, George Saunders, and Valeria Luiselli, among others.

ILS 2022 will launch in Nairobi where participants will interact with local and international writers as well as attend readings by core faculty members and guests. This will be followed by a week of writing workshops in Lamu.

All East African applicants will automatically be entered into the 2022 ILS Fiction Contest and considered for publishing in Yolk and Fence magazines. This will also be a unique opportunity to listen to New Yorker editor, Deborah Treismann and acclaimed short story writer, George Saunders.

All applicants must be from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan & Somalia. Priority will be given to emerging authors.

Visit here to see the full eligibility criteria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...