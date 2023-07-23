Jamaica hold France but lose Shaw

Jamaica made history Sunday by picking up their first point in a Women’s World Cup — after three defeats in their 2019 debut — as they put up a great fight against France to frustrate them 0-0 in Sydney.

Herve Renard’s France could not break down a disciplined Jamaica, for whom the only dampener amid heavy rain at Sydney Football Stadium was having captain Khadija Shaw sent off late on.

This was Jamaica’s first point at a Women’s World Cup – and it came against a side 38 places higher in the Fifa rankings.

“It’s a real victorious feeling for us,” said player of the match Deneisha Blackwood, while her manager hailed it as the greatest football result for any Jamaica team.

“I would say it is the number one result we have had so far,” said Donaldson. “The number one result, men or women.

“Just look at the rankings. You would say this result, on this stage, has to be number one.”

France, meanwhile, must now regroup for their meeting with fellow Group F favourites Brazil on 29 July.

They came close to scoring in the first half when Kadidiatou Diani had a near-post drive scooped away by Becky Spencer before a deflected effort which flashed past the post.

Diani then twice headed narrowly wide before hitting the crossbar and post late in the second half, but Jamaica were roared on to a draw by the locals and neutrals as the latest smaller nation to impress at these finals.