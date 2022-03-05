Jamaican star Eric Donaldson to headline Umoja Splash peace tour

Eric Donaldson has been touring since 1971.

Jamaican star, Eric Donaldson famed for Traffic Jam is set to headline the Umoja Splash peace tour slated for 5th June to 30th July. The tour is organised by Umoja Splash Festival and managed by Ngoma Tucheze who are famed for bringing top reggae acts in the country.

The last Umoja Splash festival was in February of 2020 and brought UB40 to the country.

The 2021 Umoja Splash tour is intended to promote peace ahead of this year’s election. Speaking about the event, its organisers said, “The past two elections have stretched our faith as Kenyans, created boundaries, divided us between tribal lines and deterred us from celebrating our unity and diversity. Through this tour we intend to preach and promote peace ahead of the elections as well as give Kenyans an unforgettable experience and also instil in them the spirit of oneness and being Kenyan”.

The peace county tour will act as a curtain raiser ahead of the main peace concert to be held in Nairobi featuring a top international act, Eric Donaldson. The tour will see the Cherry Oh hitmaker do a two-month countrywide tour of Eldoret, Nakuru, Meru, Mombasa alongside top Kenyan acts and DJs.

Check out the tour dates:

5th June – Kisumu

12th June – Eldoret

19th June – Nakuru

25th June –Meru

4th July – Mombasa

30th July- Nairobi