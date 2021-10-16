Jamaican superstar Etana to perform live in Kenya this month

Local dancehall and reggae artistes will grace Etana’s performance.

Jamaican dancehall superstar Etana is set to jet into the country on the 27th October 2021 ahead of her concert dubbed Pamoja Festival at the Waterfront, Karen, Nairobi, 30th October.

Sponsored by The Kulture, the concert will feature local acts -Wyre, Gravitti band, Double Trouble, Dj Mash Kenya, Kiss Darlin, DJ Moh, DJ Vybrant, and Mc Phillipo. Talk of a lineup!

Etana Will do club appearances, have a meet and greet in Nairobi ahead of her anticipated performance on October 30th 2021, the organisers have revealed. Speaking about her return to Kenya, an elated Etana says, “I am so ready for Nairobi and can’t wait to see you all. Kenya is my second home and am glad to be coming home to see my people”.

In June Etana released her album that features various artists from Africa – Wyre the Love Child, Naiboi and Michael Bundi, Mandy from Tanzania, Wezi from Zambia and Ghana’s Stonebwoy. Other artistes featured in the album are Jamaican dancehall king Vybz Kartel and Yahsha. The album also features her cover version of Fadhili Williams classic song Malaika.

Tickets can be purchased from www.mtickets.com or dial *229*40# – Advance tickets Regular 2000, VIP 5,000, Golden Circle 10,000. Gate tickets will be Regular 3,000, VIP 7,000 and Golden Circle 12,000.