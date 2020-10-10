Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has commenced direct flights from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret.

The inaugural flight started last week on Friday with an introductory fare of Ksh. 8,900 one way.

Speaking during the official launch at the Kisumu International Airport, Jambojet Acting Managing Director, Karanja Ndegwa, noted that the direct flights between Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret will be key in connecting business people and holiday makers who wish to fly between the three destinations with ease and convenience.

He added that the direct flight will have a capacity of 73 passengers out of Mombasa and a full capacity out of Kisumu and Eldoret routes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The direct flights will be an integral part of boosting the economy and tourism sector in our county,” said Dorothy Nyong’o, First Lady, Kisumu County.

The airline will operate the two routes every Friday and Sunday, with the Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret flight departing from Mombasa at 13.15 to arrive in Kisumu at 15.55.

The flight will depart from Kisumu at 16.15 to arrive in Mombasa at 18.05.

After putting in place a raft of safety and health measures, Jambojet restarted operations on 15th July, 2020 and currently flies to all its local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

The airline has also partnered with various players in the travel industry and launched an ongoing campaign dubbed “Now Travel Ready” to encourage domestic travel as the Country begins its COVID-19 recovery process.