Jambojet appoints Karanja Ndegwa as acting MD

Written By: Christine Muchira/statement
33

Mr. Karanja Ndegwa, who is currently the airline’s Chief Financial Officer, will take on the new role until a substantive Managing Director for Jambojet has been recruited and appointed.

The Board of Directors of Jambojet has appointed Mr. Karanja Ndegwa as its acting Managing Director, with effect from May 1, 2020.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Ndegwa, who is currently the airline’s Chief Financial Officer, will take on the new role until a substantive Managing Director for Jambojet has been recruited and appointed.

Also Read  Government turns to technology to tackle Covid-19 disease

He takes over from Allan Kilavuka, who was appointed the Kenya Airways Plc Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer who will continue serving on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Also Read  Dairy farmers urged to embrace modern technologies

“We are grateful Mr. Ndegwa has accepted to continue serving as the Chief Financial Officer even as he takes on the new role of acting Managing Director. We wish to thank Mr. Kilavuka for his dedication and service to the airline,” said Vincent Rague, Chairman, Board of Directors, Jambojet.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Economics and Statistics graduate has worked at the aviation industry for over 20 years.

Also Read  Central Bank of Kenya okays acquisition of Mayfair Bank

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR