Jambojet, KTB partner to market Kenya

Jambojet has entered into a partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board to promote domestic tourism.

The partnership involves branding one of Jambojet’s De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft for a period of one year.

“Last year we launched the ‘Now Travel Ready’ campaign to encourage domestic tourism as part of COVID-19 recovery. This partnership with KTB will further drive this conversation in a bid to revive the sector,” said Captain Michael Kwinga, Head of Operations, Jambojet.

The move is also part of Jambojet’s recovery strategy where it is looking to diversify its revenue generation through advertising placements.

Domestic tourism accounts for over 70 % of the Travel and Tourism sector in major economies globally. In Kenya, domestic tourists’ bed-night occupancy accounted for more than 50 % of the total bed occupancy from 2015-2018.

KTB CEO Dr. Betty Radier lauded the local carrier for having contributed to the growth of tourism by enabling accessibility to tourism destinations in the country.

She said the partnership was among the many ventures the Board has explored with a view to growing the destination tourism offerings.

According to Oxford Economics and global Travel report (2020-2021), domestic and regional travel will dominate the tourism industry in 2021 compared to international tourism. Many destinations are expected to maintain their international travel restrictions for a large part of the year and affordability and safety concerns are also expected to encourage closer-to-home travel.

Jambojet offers various advertising options including the Jambojet website, boarding passes, tray tables, in-flight announcements, in-flight sampling, e-newsletter, headrest covers and flight itinerary branding.

The airline recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, as well as charter services in line with its strategic growth plan.