Jambojet launches campaign to promote local tourism during festivities

Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has launched a campaigned dubbed “Now Travel Ready” aimed at encouraging domestic travel in the new normal.

The airliner will also reward its customers with experiences for the next 12 days which will also be redeemed in 2021.

The 12 days of Christmas campaign will run from 25th December to 5th January and is part of the ongoing “Now Travel Ready” campaign aimed at encouraging domestic travel in the new normal.

“This is yet another opportunity for us to appreciate our customers, and encourage them to experience our destinations in the new normal. The Christmas season is all about giving, and we are grateful to our partners for joining us on this campaign,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales and Marketing.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Aside from the airline tickets, Jambojet has partnered with hotels in some of their destinations to giveaway 2 nights for two at Diani Sea Resort – Diani, Dinner for two at ibis Styles – Nairobi, 2 nights for two at ibis Styles – Nairobi, 2 nights for two at Four Points by Sheraton – JKIA, Dinner for two at Four Points by Sheraton – JKIA, 2 nights for two at Plaza Beach Hotel – Mombasa, 2 nights for two at Sarova Whitesands – Mombasa, 2 nights for two at Turtle Bay Beach Club – Watamu, 2 nights for two at Neptune Village Beach Resort & Spa – Diani, courtesy of Kilian Tours & Travel, 2 nights for two at Diamonds Dream of Africa – Malindi, and 2 nights for two at Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Customers should follow Jambojet on social media (@FlyJambojet on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) to participate in the contest for a chance to win these experiences.

Jambojet has resumed operations to all its domestic destinations namely Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani), from Nairobi after putting in place a raft of safety and health measures in line with the Government of Kenya protocols.

Since inception in 2014, Jambojet, which is IOSA certified (IATA Operational Safety Audit registration), has flown over 3.5 million passengers, 30 percent of whom are first time flyers.

The airline also recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, as well as charter services in line with its strategic growth plan.