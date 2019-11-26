Jambojet makes inaugural flight to Kigali

Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has made its inaugural flight to Kigali, officially becoming the first low-cost carrier to fly the route.

The airline, which recently expanded their fleet with two brand new De Havilland Dash 8-400 to cater to their expansion, will be flying once daily from its hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, to Kigali International Airport, Kigali.

Jambojet Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka, said the airline is taking advantage of the huge opportunity the African market has to offer.

“Today we mark a major milestone in our regional expansion strategy. Our aim is to grow our footprint across the continent while offering a unique product for these markets. We expect that our low-cost model will enable more people to fly affordably, conveniently, and safely,” said Kilavuka.

The airline is also eyeing South Sudan, Mogadishu, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Union of the Comoros and Malawi.

Jambojet currently flies to five local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and one regional destination-Entebbe, Uganda – from its hub in Nairobi.

In other news, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has introduced the latest version of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft on the Amsterdam- Nairobi route.

The airline is embarking on a global campaign to phase out Boeing 747 from its fleet by mid-2021 in favour of the more fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly and state of the art latest version of the Boeing 787-10.

The move makes Kenya the second destination in KLM’s African region to receive the new aircraft after Tanzania in July this year.

KLM is the first European carrier to fly this new type of aircraft, cementing its position as a pioneer in aviation.

At the airport to welcome the flight was KLM General Manager for Eastern Africa region Arthur Dieffenthaler among other guests. “KLM has been flying for a century now, and half of that time, we have been flying to Kenya. The region remains special to us and is a strategic hub in Africa. As such, we look forward to the next 50 years and more flying to this exciting destination, famous the world over for its scenic beauty, unique culture, welcoming people and long history as the Cradle of Mankind,” said Dieffenthaler