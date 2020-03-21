Jambojet reduces flights as KQ bosses take pay cuts

Airlines continue to bear the brunt of the novel Coronavirus and Kenya has not been spared either.

Local cost carrier Jambojet , a brand of the national carrier Kenya Airways has reduced its flight frequencies to local destinations owing to a decline in passenger numbers.

This comes as airlines around the world announced drastic cost cutting measures that include pay cuts and layoffs.

Kenya Airways managers have taken pay cut as effects of the pandemic continue to hit hard.

“Following a decline in passenger numbers due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Jambojet wishes to inform its customers and the general public that we have reduced our flight frequencies to all local destinations effective 20th March 2020” said the airline in a statement.

The airline will operate weekly flights as follows:

Mombasa – 28 weekly flights

Malindi – 10 weekly flights

Ukunda – 7 weekly flights

Kisumu – 13 weekly flights

Eldoret – 13 weekly flights

All affected passengers have been contacted and updates to their flight schedule communicated.

“We encourage passengers to adhere to essential travel during this period as relevant agencies work towards containing the spread of the virus. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this will cause” said the budget airline.

“The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority, and advice that you exercise caution and adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health the airline added.

Jambojet will however review the schedules from time to time depending on the volume of bookings