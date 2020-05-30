Jambojet seeks approval to operate 12 additional international routes

Low-cost carrier Jambojet is seeking approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to be allowed to operate two hubs from where it will operate nine new local routes and 12 additional international routes.

The airline which currently operates from Nairobi wants to add Mombasa as its new base.

Jambojet which is a fully owned subsidiary of Kenya Airways currently operates from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi as its hub.

Currently, Jambojet operates six local destinations to Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nairobi, Malindi and Ukunda and two international routes to Entebbe, Uganda and Kigali, Rwanda.

However, the low-cost carrier is seeking approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to add Mombasa as its new additional hub from where it is seeking to add nine new local routes and 12 additional international routes.

Locally, the low-cost carrier has applied to be allowed to start flying to more routes such as Kitale, Lodwar and Isiolo.

In the domestic market, Jambojet is keen on starting five new routes from Mombasa, to Kisumu, Eldoret, Malindi and Lamu.

Internationally, the low-cost carrier is seeking permission to start 12 new routes.

If licensed, the airline will touchdown in four new countries including Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Zanzibar and Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania as well as Moroni in Comoros and Dzaoudzi in the island of Mayotte.

From Nairobi, Jambojet is seeking to operate an all-round flight from Nairobi-Kigali-Bunjumbura and back to Nairobi and Nairobi-Entebbe-Goma-Entebbe and back to Nairobi.

The airline has notified the Kenya Civil Aviation seeking approval to start ten new routes from Mombasa to Kigali, Entebbe, Addis Ababa, Dar-es-salaam, Zanzibar, Moroni, Dzaoudzi, Bujumbura and Goma.