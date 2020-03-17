Jambojet suspends Kigali, Entebbe flights

Jambojet has suspended flights to Kigali, Rwanda and Entebbe, Uganda with immediate effect.

This decision comes in the wake of increased cases of Coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in a decrease of airline passengers especially on the international routes.

Jambojet has assured all the booked passengers of necessary arrangements to accommodate them on alternative flights.

All passengers who had booked flights within the said period have been advised to get in touch through the airline’s contact centre numbers +254711024545/ 73404545/ 730804545 or social media accounts Twitter: @FlyJambojet, Facebook: @FlyJambojet for further information.

Flights to local destinations, Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret will however continue to operate as scheduled.

The airline reiterated that the safety of passengers and staff remain of utmost importance.