Jambojet targets 10% cost reduction with flight simulator

Kenya’s low cost carrier Jambojet is projecting that the newly installed Dash 8-400 flight simulator will result to a 10% reduction in expenses it incurs as a result of training pilots and maintenance crew.

Jambojet Acting Managing Director, Karanja Ndegwa says the FlightSafety International De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 flight simulator which is housed at Kenya Airways Pride Center in Embakasi will also see the carrier improve operational efficiencies.

“Operational excellence is one of our key pillars at Jambojet. Having the simulator here ensures our pilots do not have to travel outside the continent for training every six months, therefore maintaining our reliability, efficiency and safety standards,” said Ndegwa.

The simulator which includes instructor-led courses is qualified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the civil aviation authorities in Kenya.

“FlightSafety is pleased to be working with Kenya Airways and Jambojet to put in service additional flight simulators for the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft. Having local access to the simulators will help to increase proficiency by enabling pilots to train more often, reduce overall training costs, and ensure the airlines have the most prepared and proficient aviators,” said ,” said Brad Thress, President & CEO FlightSafety International.

Jambojet which is the anchor user of the simulator currently has five Dash 8-400 in its fleet and has flown 2.3 million passengers since 2014.

The low-cost Kenya Airways subsidiary flies to six local destinations namely Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, and Ukunda (Diani) from its hub in Nairobi.