Jambojet to increase frequencies to Coastal destinations August

Written By: Christine Muchira
20

Jambojet expands in the region to Uganda
75 weekly flights to the coastal routes of Mombasa, Ukunda (Diani) and Malindi
Jambojet is scheduled to increase its frequencies to the Coastal towns of Mombasa, Ukunda (Diani) and Malindi in the month of August, 2019.

The airline, which was recently awarded the coveted IATA Operational Safety Audit registration, will operate 48 weekly flights to Mombasa up from the current 40.

Ukunda and Malindi will have three additional weekly flights moving the frequency to twice daily.

Jambojet CEO, Mr. Allan Kilavuka said, “August is a peak season, which means increased numbers of passengers are flying to our various coastal destinations. We are responding to our customers’ demands for these additional frequencies in line with our core promise of providing convenience, safety and reliability in our operations. The increased number of flights will offer our customers even more flexibility and flight variety to travel to these destinations”.

The additional frequencies will see the airline offer an extra 23% seat capacity to the Coastal destinations.

Kisumu, Eldoret and Entebbe will retain at 21, 20 and 10 weekly flights respectively.

