Jambojet to introduce Nairobi-Goma route in September

Jambojet has announced plans to commence fight between Nairobi and the Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma from next month.

The flights to North Kivu capital is one of the two flights the low-cost carrier will introduce in September as part of its expansion plans.

The airline say it will be operating two weekly flights between Nairobi and Goma which is located in eastern part of DR Congo, and will be gradually increased to four flights.

“Three years ago, we embarked on an expansion plan that would see us expand our network across the region as well as grow our fleet. We had to put on hold some of the plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to launch these two new routes, and look forward to what is to come,” said Vincent Rague, Jambojet Chairman.

Similarly, Jambojet will fly four times a week to the coastal town of Lamu from its JKIA hub, and Moi International Airport in Mombasa from mid September.

According to Rague, the airline is taking advantage of the huge opportunity the African market has to offer, and the rising demand for air connectivity in the region.

“There is a growing demand for air transport across the continent, with the International Air Transport Association projecting that Africa will become one of the fastest growing aviation regions within the next 20 years, with an average annual expansion rate of almost 5%. We, as Jambojet, are keen to be part of this growth,” he added.

The Kenya Airways subsidiary currently flies to 6 destinations including Mombasa, Diani, Eldoret, Kisumu and Malindi from its primary hub in Nairobi.

The airline also operates a direct flight from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret.

Jambojet says since 2014, its has witnessed exponential growth with its 6 brand new De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet, flying 4 million passengers across all its destinations during the period.