Jambojet woos customers with reduced ticket prices

Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has announced a 72-hour sale, offering 10,000 seats at a discounted rate of Kshs. 2,100 one way to usher in the new year.

The three day sale which is part of the #NowTravelReady campaign will run from 5th January to 7th January 2021. The tickets will be valid for local travel between 11th January and 20th March 2021.

“Throughout 2020, we provided our customers with attractive incentives to encourage them to fly in the new normal. As we start the new year, we remain committed to providing affordable, safe and reliable experience with the customer at the centre of everything we do,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

The offer applies to Jambojet’s domestic destinations namely Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani) and from its hub in Nairobi.

Since inception in 2014, Jambojet, which is IOSA certified (IATA Operational Safety Audit registration), has flown over 3.5 million passengers, 30 percent of whom are first time flyers.

The airline also recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, as well as charter services in line with its strategic growth plan.