James Karanja wins Expo Golf day title at Ruiru Sports Club

Ruiru Sports Club Vice Captain James Karanja Muraguri who plays off handicap 18 carded an excellent score of 39 stableford points to clinch the Expo Golf Tournament held at the Ruiru golf course.

The tournament was one of the several activities lined up by the club as it celebrates 100 years since it was founded.

Handicap 7 golfer Eliakim Maina carded 36 stableford points to emerge second in the golf competition that brought together a field of 102 golfers from Nairobi and its environs.

Speaking after his win, Muraguri said: “My swing was there today. I had an incredible four- ball who were very competitive and demanding. I must say we enjoyed the course and my first nine was amazing. Despite a few setbacks in the second nine, I managed to return 39 points. I intend to build on this win going forward even as we continue with the centenary celebrations.”

Lady golfer Veronica Mwaura who plays off handicap 31 returned an impressive score of 36 stableford points to clinch the lady winner award beating her closest challenger handicap 18 Esther Muoria who carded 32 stableford points to finish second in the ladies’ category.

Handicap 21 Joseph Wairagu scooped the first nine award carding 20 points while his counterpart handicap 25 Danson Watunu returned 20 points also to claim the second nine award.

In the highly contested vision two category, Mwai Karunga who plays off handicap 30 returned 30 stableford points to ascend to victory while handicap 36 Doreen Kalu carded 37 stableford points to bag the guest winner award, leaving her mark as one of the best golfers of the day’s competition.

The competition was powered by Aga Khan Hospital, Inva properties, BF Suma among other sponsors who graced the Expo Day, one of the events to celebrate the club’s 100 years of existence and progressive excellence.

The 18-hole course will host the second edition of the couples’ golf day on December 3 as part of the centenary celebrations as well.