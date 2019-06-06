James Mburu Githii appointed KRA Commissioner General

James Githii Mburu has been appointed as the next Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General.

He takes over from John Njiraini whose term lapses on 30th June 2019.

In a gazette notice released Thursday and signed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Mburu will serve for a period of three years effective July 1, 2019.

Mburu is currently KRA’s Intelligence and Strategic Operations Commissioner since April 2017. He was among five candidates who were shortlisted for the position advertised on April 24, 2019.

The others were Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Buru Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello and Duncan Otieno Onduru.

He has over 21 years of experience in Tax Administration, Finance, Policy and Strategy development and implementation and in Training and Development and has worked at KRA for the last 12 years where he has Headed Tax Audit policy, Audit of large taxpayers, and Investigation functions.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting option, and has a Master of Science Public Policy and Analysis from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

It is said that he was instrumental in the arrest of rogue KRA officials and going forward, the incumbent faces a difficult task of ensuring that the taxman achieves its revenue target, a fete that has remained elusive for his predecessors.