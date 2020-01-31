Newly sworn in Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has vowed to unite the county and deal will the headache of illicit brew.

The former deputy governor who assumed office Friday following the removal of office of former governor Ferdinand Waititu also promised to address the crumbling healthcare services and absorb contracted workers.

Nyoro who is an agricultural economist has further said he will work with development partners to boost dairy, coffee and tea sub-sectors in the county.

He pledged to restore the county’s image and work with area leaders to develop the county even as he faces an uphill task of healing a bitter political division and taming spiraling unemployment in the president’s backyard county.

The now third governor of Kiambu County Governor Nyoro assured the county staff that no one will be victimized adding that their jobs are secure.

Nyoro was installed the Governor of Kiambu, following the Senate’s decision on Wednesday to uphold the impeachment of Waititu by the Kiambu County Assembly.

Justice John Onyiego who presided over the swearing in ceremony said the gazettement of Nyoro’s installation met the legal threshold.

Waititu had earlier attempted to stop the swearing in but was dismissed by the court.

Former governor had filed a case in the High Court seeking orders to overturn the Senate’s decision to uphold a motion by the Kiambu MCAs who voted to impeach him.