James Nyoro takes over running of Kiambu County govt

Written By: Jacky Wambiru
13

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro has taken over the management of Kiambu county.

Nyoro chaired his first cabinet meeting promising to work with all county executive committee members and the chief officers to deliver services to the people of Kiambu.

The new developments in Kiambu came only hours after area Governor Ferdinand Waitutu was slapped with stringent bond terms which included banning him from accessing his office.

Nyoro, however, said he will be ready to vacate office if the appeal lodged by the governor seeking to be allowed access to his office sails through.

Nyoro and Waititu had been at loggerheads in recent times accusing each other in public.

The deputy governor even claiming he had been locked out of his office as that Waitutu was running the affairs of the county as a family property.

The MCA’s in Kiambu hailing the rulings saying they are even working on an impeachment motion against the governor.

The ruling to bar Waitutu eliciting mixed reactions on the future of the county.

