Jamhuri Day: No parallel celebrations will be held in counties

No parallel celebrations will be held in the counties during this year’s Jamhuri Day.

According to Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, the move follows extensive consultations across government and expert advisories that such events will potentially accelerate Covid-19 infections.

In addition, only 11,000 invited guests will be allowed into Uhuru Gardens during this year’s celebrations.

Kibicho who chairs the National Celebrations Committee said 10,000 people will be on the public grounds while 1000 will be in the dais at the venue that has undergone major renovations.

He said although the participants will be more than three times those invited to Mashujaa Day in Wanguru stadium in Kirinyaga County last month, concerns over the Covid 19 pandemic discouraged the invitation of more people to the event.

“In adherence to the containment measures, we will allow only 10,000 people in the public sitting area and around 1,000 in the main dias. Invitations will be done through our usual systems [Nyumba Kumi and the NGAO’s structure] to ensure that there is equal participation and fair representation by all classes.”

On the mass vaccination drive, a stand will be set up at Uchumi Lang’ata grounds from Friday 10th to Sunday 12th December to allow invited guests and members of the public to get jabs.

The drive will run from 8 am-5 pm on the mentioned dates.